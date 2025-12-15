TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Mantle Price Forecast: MNT eyes 30% recovery after Ethereum staking software upgrade

  • Mantle tests initial hurdle at $1.28 as bulls aim to extend recovery by 28%.
  • Mantle upgrades Buffer Pool’s liquid staking mechanism, designed for on-demand institutional liquidity.
  • A MACD buy signal and support from the 50- and 200-day EMAs back MNT’s recovery potential.
Mantle Price Forecast: MNT eyes 30% recovery after Ethereum staking software upgrade
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Mantle (MNT) is trading above a short-term support at $1.28 at the time of writing on Monday, as the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes in the wake of last week’s monetary policy-triggered volatility. If bulls tighten their grip further, MNT could extend its recovery by 30% to $1.63 in the short to medium-term.

Mantle staking upgrade achieves on-demand liquidity 

Mantle has upgraded its Ethereum liquid staking software, the Buffer Pool, enabling 24-hour redemptions via a dual-liquidity pathway. According to the announcement, the mETH Protocol “supplies a portion of staked ETH into Aave to preserve yield and support fast, on-demand liquidity with no additional fees.”

The mechanism operates by routing smaller requests via the instant buffer pool, while larger ones are processed via the 'Aave ETH Market' reserve. Both mechanisms support 24-hour redemption requests with no downtime.

Mantle stated that mETH Protocol has grown into a liquid staking token (LST) purpose-built for institutional scaling, meeting high liquidity demands without compromising utility.

“As one of the largest ETH liquid staking tokens, mETH helps secure networks such as EigenDA and Symbiotic while powering yield strategies through integrations with over 40 leading dApps including Ethena and Compound,” Mantle said in a blog post.

On the other hand, retail demand remains significantly suppressed despite the software upgrade. CoinGlass data highlights a weak derivatives market, with futures Open Interest averaging $78 million, down from a record high of $490 million, recorded on October 9. 

A weakening derivatives market suggests that investors are losing confidence in the token’s ability to recover or sustain an uptrend, with many staying on the sidelines.

MNT/USDT daily chart

Technical outlook: Mantle poised for breakout 

Mantle is trading between key support at $1.23 and resistance at $1.28 at the time of writing on Monday, as bulls fight to maintain control of the trend. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) reinforces the immediate support at $1.23 while the 100-day EMA highlights the hurdle at $1.28. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator maintains a buy signal on November 26, and the green histogram bars expanding above the mean line support a short-term bullish outlook.

MNT/USDT daily chat

A daily close above the 100-day EMA hurdle may pave the way for a 30% increase to $1.63, matching the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level. 

Still, traders should be cautious because a correction below the support band at $1.21-$1.23 could trigger an extended decline toward November’s low of $0.86.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidates as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion signal institutional dip-buying

Solana Price Forecast: SOL consolidates as spot ETF inflows near $1 billion signal institutional dip-buying

Solana (SOL) price hovers above $131 at the time of writing on Monday, nearing the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern, awaiting a decisive breakout.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face pressure near key technical barriers

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face pressure near key technical barriers

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) hover around key levels on Monday after correcting slightly in the previous week. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could face increased downside risk as bearish momentum builds across key indicators.

Top Crypto Losers: DASH, SPX, PENGU – Privacy and meme coins lose ground

Top Crypto Losers: DASH, SPX, PENGU – Privacy and meme coins lose ground

Altcoins, including Dash (DASH), SPX6900 (SPX), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), are leading losses as the broader cryptocurrency market remains cautious ahead of the macroeconomic data releases, such as the US Nonfarm payroll report, CPI data, and the Bank of Japan’s rate-hike decision.

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are nearing the key resistance levels at the time of writing on Friday, and a successful breakout could open the door for a fresh rally. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing around a crucial support zone, hinting at a potential rebound if buyers maintain control.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.