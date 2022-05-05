- LUNA price is struggling to maintain a clear support zone.
- Sell-off in crypto has wiped out nearly all gains made after yesterday’s post-Fed announcement.
- Some support has entered during the intraday session to prevent a major collapse.
LUNA price is up against the same renewed selling pressure of risk-on assets around the globe. But there is some strong signs of bulls stepping up to prevent LUNA from dipping further.
LUNA price action shows bulls attempting to prevent a major collapse
LUNA price made another push down to a price level identified yesterday (May 4), the neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern. Bulls, however, have defended against a drop below the neckline. In fact, LUNA has more evidence of clear and active buying to protect against collapse than any other major market cap cryptocurrency.
The final support level for LUNA price remains at the $77 price level. $77 is the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the all-time high to the low of the February 24 weekly strong bar. $77 is also the final large area within the current high volume node of the 2022 Volume Profile
A close at or below $77 would confirm an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout because the Chikou Span would be in open space - a condition where the Chikou Span won’t intercept the body of any candlesticks in the next five to ten periods.
The last time LUNA price saw an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout was on January 29, 2022 - but prices stabilized. That drop preceded the 155% rally from the $46 to the new all-time high of $119.50.
LUNA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
If bulls want to stave off any further selling pressure or bearish bias, they’ll need to return LUNA price to a close inside the Cloud and above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen - approximately the $88 value area. Then, to create a renewed uptrend, bulls will need to push even higher to close at or above $100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
