Litecoin value sheds another 6% to 10% before making 20% gains as investors look beyond current events

- Litecoin price action slips below $104.17 and gets in the danger zone of dipping below $100.
- LTC price sees bulls coming in, however, and trying to maintain any further losses as talks in Ukraine remain underway.
- Expect a further drop when headlines further deteriorate before bouncing back to $120.
Litecoin (LTC) price action has breached the significant $104.17 supportive level that has been key in preventing LTC price action from making further lows. The break may be temporary, however, as investors take a positive view of remarks on the matter that Russia will keep delivering oil and gas, and that Russian separatists in Ukraine said they do not need any military aid from Russia. With many losses paired back, the scale looks to be tipping into profit if LTC price action can maintain the recovery. Expect either a bounce off $97 or $94 – or a sudden pop back up to $120.00.
LTC bulls could squeeze out gains in these turbulent markets
Litecoin price action saw a sharp decline on Monday and slipped below $103.39, putting price action in the danger zone and at risk of slipping below $100. So far that has not happened yet as investors have rushed in to buy the dip in LTC. With that move, bears are starting to book gains and get out as some positive sparks emerge in the markets.
Positive reports, such as the fact that the gas supply out of Russia continues to flow and that talks are still ongoing, suggest this need not escalate into a full-scale war. On that hope, markets are making a turnaround, and Litecoin is back up near $104, ready to pop back above that $104.17 level and see a further uplift intraday. Expect to see a rally even if equity markets tie up with green numbers – in such a scenario LTC price could hit $120 by today.
LTC/USD daily chart
Market optimism could be short-lived, however, if Putin signs a decree that Russian troops can take control of the region, for example, which would spark more retaliation from the West. This would see a sharp fall-back to the intraday lows and even a break towards $94.43 after taking out the year's low at $97.18. Should the situation sharply deteriorate further, expect to see $65.08 in a sharp nosedive as violence escalates, and army troops engage in battle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price readies for a quick 15% gain as AXS bounces off the last support
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since posting a range high on February 7. The recent crash expedited the retracement for AXS, but bulls are likely to make a comeback.
Solana continues to fall as bears take over and push SOL to $75
Solana price faces some of the most intense selling pressure and bearish sentiment in over a year. Unknowns regarding Russian aggression into Ukraine have caused significant volatility across all financial markets.
SafeMoon price plunges in response to class action lawsuit against Jake Paul, Nick Carter and Soulja Boy
SafeMoon project and its promoters have been hit with a class-action lawsuit criticizing an alleged pump and dump strategy by promoters.
Sandbox price pauses descent to $2 as SAND approaches a vital support level
Sandbox price is at a pivotal point after its recent crash where it is likely to rethink its directional bias. A bounce from the said foothold will likely trigger an uptrend, ending the bearish regime.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.