Litecoin price prepares for 15% advance as LTC reaches an inflection point

- Litecoin price has slipped into the $107.23 to $116.07 demand zone, suggesting a reversal.
- A resurgence of buyers is likely to propel LTC by 17% to $132.60.
- The bullish thesis will face invalidation if the altcoin produces a six-hour candlestick close below $107.23.
Litecoin price set a higher low as it dipped inside a demand zone, indicating that the bullish outlook is intact. Going forward, investors can expect LTC to climb higher as the crypto markets flip bullish.
Litecoin price awaits volatility
Litecoin price dropped 18% over the past four days, piercing the daily demand zone, ranging from $107.23 to $116.07. This move is bullish due to the nature of the support and because LTC set up a higher low relative to the February 3 swing low.
Interested market participants can enter long positions from the current market level and expect Litecoin price to try to set an equal high or a higher high.
Hence, traders can expect LTC to continue heading higher. The immediate resistance barrier at $132.53 is a conservative target. However, if bid orders pile up, Litecoin price could extend to $143.04, bringing the total gain from 17% to 26%.
LTC/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Litecoin price, a break of the daily demand zone’s lower limit at $107.23 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This is also a good place for market participants to place their stop losses here.
An increase in sell-side pressure could drag Litecoin price to retest the $100.85 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
