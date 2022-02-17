A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB bulls poised for 44% upswing
Shiba Inu price has formed a bullish chart pattern, suggesting an optimistic outlook for the canine-themed token. If SHIB slices above $0.00003628, the coin could be headed for a 44% ascent, a target given by the prevailing chart pattern.
Ethereum price to retest $3,600 as ETH bulls sustain above a crucial barrier
Ethereum price managed to push through a crucial hurdle and flip into a support floor after the second attempt. A resurgence of buying pressure will likely propel ETH to a new local top. Ethereum price sliced through the 50-day SMA on February 9.
US Senators prepares to mitigate risks from El Salvador Bitcoin law
A group of US Senators proposed new legislation aiming to mitigate risks posed by El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin. If passed, the bill would mandate the State Department to investigate El Salvador’s process to make BTC as legal tender.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.