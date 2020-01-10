John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD reversal gains momentum as $40 level beckons

  • Litecoin bulls give in the bears’ battering as the downside targets $40.
  • Technical levels remain negative ahead of the weekend session.

Spot rate: $44.59

Relative change: -0.2169

Percentage change: -0.48%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: High

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin grinds further from the key resistance line endangering the support at $40.

The Relative Strength Index suggests that the ongoing reversal will last longer.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

A ray of hope emanates from the support established at the 50% Fibonacci level.

The path of least resistance is downward sideways; with sideways trading likely to take center stage in the near term.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

The short-term trendline support is critical in stopping the possible declines targeting the $40 level.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 44.5926
Today Daily Change -0.2170
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 44.8096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.2294
Daily SMA50 43.7651
Daily SMA100 50.5838
Daily SMA200 69.6199
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 45.7264
Previous Daily Low 43.8752
Previous Weekly High 44.0506
Previous Weekly Low 38.7677
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.5824
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.0192
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.8811
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.9526
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.0299
Daily Pivot Point R1 45.7322
Daily Pivot Point R2 46.6549
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.5834

 

 

