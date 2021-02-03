Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks

- Litecoin prepares for a gigantic upswing to its all-time highs at $420.
- LTC prints a similar long-term technical picture to Ethereum’s on the weekly chart.
- Holders remain on a buying spree as the MVRV suggests Litecoin is still in the ‘buy zone.’
- The majestic uptrend to $420 may fail to materialize if LTC dives under the IOMAP support at $420.
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Litecoin could mimic Ethereum breaking out to all-time highs
The weekly charts of Ethereum and Litecoin look quite similar, suggesting that Litecoin is on the verge of a massive breakout. From a comprehensive look at the ETH chart, we can see a ballistic rise to $492 in June 2020, followed by a correction to $300.
The pioneer cryptocurrency then embarked on an unending rally towards the end of the year. A rise in investor interest, backed by the crypto bull run, saw Ethereum step above $1,000 In January 2021. At the moment, Ethereum is trading at new record highs as bulls are eyeing $2,000.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Intriguingly, Litecoin is taking a similar pattern that could see it more than double in price, with gains eyeing $400 (record highs). The recent rebound at $110 is essential for sustaining the uptrend, and, therefore, such level must be guarded at all costs.
LTC/USD weekly chart
Litecoin’s large volume holders on a buying spree
The buying spree among the whales reinforces the bullish outlook. Santiment’s holder distribution brings to light the persistent rise in the number of addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 LTC.
LTC/USD holder distribution chart
The on-chain metric, calculated on a 30-day moving average, shows whales bottomed at roughly 400 on January 24.
Over the past couple of weeks, the addresses have increased to 420, representing a 4.8% growth. If the accumulation continues, buying pressure will intensify behind Litecoin, eventually pushing the price on an upward trajectory.
Litecoin still in the buy zone
According to the MVRV, an on-chain metric by Santiment, Litecoin recently returned into the buy zone. The MVRV measures the average profit or loss as per the current LTC holders in relation to the last time the tokens were transferred.
A higher MVRV figure suggests that most or all LTC holders are in profit. However, the chart shows a recent dip and an ongoing recovery of the MVRV. Thus, Litecoin offers entry positions within the “opportunity zone.”
Litecoin MVRV model
Simultaneously, the IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock reveals little resistance that could hinder Litecoin’s rally. However, it essential to keep in mind the subtle resistance between $169 and $174.
Here, roughly 34,000 addresses had formerly bought nearly 962,000 LTC in this zone. Breaking above this zone could catapult Litecoin above $200, perhaps jumpstarting the rally to the record highs.
On the downside, immense support has been established to ensure that declines are kept at bay, especially at $137 to $142. Here, approximately 113,000 addresses had previously purchased roughly 4.8 million LTC.
Litecoin IOMAP chart
Looking it at the other side of the fence
It is essential to realize that the resistance between $190 and $200 could continue to delay the expected breakout. Simultaneously, if Litecoin fails to hold above the IOMAP support at $140, a downswing could occur, forcing the coin to revisit the support at $110. Other support levels to keep in mind include $80, the 100 Simple Moving Average and the 50 SMA on the weekly chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.