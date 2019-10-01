Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD failed to break free from a potentially punishing range

Litecoin late on Monday is nursing losses of some 0.4%, as the bears sell Monday’s rally.

LTC/USD price action continues to move within a bearish pennant structure.

The Litecoin price on Tuesday is nursing minor losses of some 0.40%, towards the latter part of the session. Market bulls failed to follow through on the upside momentum that was observed on Monday.

LTC/USD was showing a glimmer of hope with the bullish price action in the prior session, however, did not manage to carry through into Tuesday. As a result, the price has fallen back within the narrow daily range seen over the last six sessions.

Upside can be seen capped by resistance ahead of $60, a chunky barrier at $58, which has limited to the price within the noted period. LTC/USD is moving within a bearish pennant, which is subject to potential downside risks. Immediate support is tracking at $54, the lower acting trend line.

LTC/USD daily chart