Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD caught in a bear’s trap, down 14%
- LTC/USD came close to $111.00 amid intense selling pressure
- The initial resistance is created by $120.00 handle.
Litecoin whirled in a wild bearish dance. The 5th largest cryptocurrency has lost over 14% of its value in a matter of hours and touched an intraday low of $111.26 amid the massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $114.25. The coin is strongly oversold on the intraday charts, which means that we may be in for some recovery. However, LTC bulls will need to push the coin back above $120.00 to mitigate the immediate downside pressure. The next resistance is created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour chart at $123.00. It is followed by psychological $130.00.
On the downside, a sustainable move below the intraday handle of $111.26 will open up the way towards the next bearish aim of $110.00.
LTC/USD, 4-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.