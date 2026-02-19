TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Litecoin Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment grows, $50 emerges as next target

  • Litecoin price trades below $54 on Thursday, falling over 3% so far this week.
  • Derivatives data support bearish sentiment, with open interest at very low levels and rising short bets.
  • The technical outlook suggests sellers are in control, with $50 emerging as the next downside target.
Litecoin Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment grows, $50 emerges as next target
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Litecoin (LTC) trades in red below $54 at the time of writing on Thursday, after correcting by over 3% so far this week. The bearish price action is further supported by derivatives data, as Open Interest (OI) has been falling steadily alongside rising short bets, while the technical outlook remains unfavorable.

Litecoin derivatives data shows fading investor sentiment

Litecoin futures OI falls to $341.27 million on Thursday, having been steadily declining since mid-January. This drop in OI reflects waning investor participation and projects a bearish outlook.

Litecoin open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

In addition, Litecoin's long-to-short ratio reads 0.98 on Thursday and has failed to remain above 1 for the third time so far this month, signaling that traders are reluctant to add long positions. This ratio below 1 indicates bearish sentiment as traders are betting on the asset price to fall.

Litecoin long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bears aiming for the $50 mark

Litecoin's trades at $53.28 as of writing on Thursday. The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $54.14 remains below the 50-day SMA at $66.99, with both sloping lower to underscore a bearish setup. 

Price holds beneath these gauges, keeping sellers in control. On the daily chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above the Signal line and marginally above zero, but the histogram has started to contract, suggesting fading upside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 33 (neutral-to-bearish) below the midline, reflecting subdued demand.

Measured from the $70.49 high to the $45.07 low, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $54.78 acts as initial resistance, with the 50% retracement at $57.78 capping the next recovery attempt. 

On the downside, support is seen at $50.39, its weekly level. A daily close above $54.78 would ease immediate downside pressure and open room toward $57.78, while failure to reclaim that barrier would keep focus on $50.39 and maintain the broader bearish bias.

LTC/USDT daily chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $82 as hawkish Fed tone sparks risk-off sentiment

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $82 as hawkish Fed tone sparks risk-off sentiment

Solana is trading below $82 at the time of writing on Thursday after failing to break out of the upper consolidation range over the weekend. The Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged, but a less dovish tone that followed dampened risk appetite and pressured risky assets.

Warren warns crypto bailout would enrich Trump family biz: Report

Warren warns crypto bailout would enrich Trump family biz: Report

Senate Banking Committee ranking member Elizabeth Warren has reportedly sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, urging them not to bail out “cryptocurrency billionaires” with taxpayer dollars. 

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos rank among the top gainers over the last 24 hours but face critical overhead resistance levels. WLFI gained momentum at the World Liberty Forum, an invite-only conference held at Mar-a-Lago by US President Donald Trump’s family, while SKY and ATOM reversed off a crucial support level. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.