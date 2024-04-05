The Layer 3 token narrative has gained popularity as the class of tokens that prioritize the user while deriving speed from a Layer 2 chain and security from a Layer 1 chain, like Ethereum. The Layer 3 narrative has become mainstream in the ongoing cycle, however these assets have suffered a steep correction in response to Bitcoin’s drawdown and it remains to be seen whether these cryptocurrencies regain lost ground in the coming weeks.

Layer 3 tokens Aavegotchi (GHST), Dream Machine Token (DMT), Degen (DEGEN), Orbs (ORBS), and Xai (XAI) suffered losses between 5% and 28% in their prices. As seen on CoinGecko, Orbs and Xai prices are down 12% and 18% on the weekly timeframe, respectively.

Bitcoin price dipped to a low of $65,977 on Friday, dragging down most of the altcoins along with it. In the past week, the asset has wiped out nearly 7% of its value, trading range bound between $71,000 and $64,500.

