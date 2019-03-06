Large group of financial institutions set to launch token similar to Bitcoin
- A new banking group led by UBS, with other names; Barclays, Nasdaq, Credit Suisse Group, Banco Santander, ING, and Lloyds Banking Group, to launch ‘Utility Settlement Coin’.
- The group have put together $60 million into the new entity, known as Fnality International.
There are a group of big financial institutions, which is being led UBS Group AG, of who are exploring some blockchain technology for settling cross-border trades worldwide with its own “Bitcoin-like” token.
It is reported that there is a total of 14 organizations including; Barclays, Nasdaq, Credit Suisse Group, Banco Santander, ING, and Lloyds Banking Group, amongst others. The group has taken action in registering a new entity to control the development of the token.
It will be known as ‘utility settlement coin’ (USC) being reported by The Wall Street Journal. The financial giants have piled some chunky $60 million into the new company, dubbed Fnality International.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.