Large group of financial institutions set to launch token similar to Bitcoin

A new banking group led by UBS, with other names; Barclays, Nasdaq, Credit Suisse Group, Banco Santander, ING, and Lloyds Banking Group, to launch ‘Utility Settlement Coin’.

It is reported that there is a total of 14 organizations including; Barclays, Nasdaq, Credit Suisse Group, Banco Santander, ING, and Lloyds Banking Group, amongst others. The group has taken action in registering a new entity to control the development of the token.

It will be known as ‘utility settlement coin’ (USC) being reported by The Wall Street Journal. The financial giants have piled some chunky $60 million into the new company, dubbed Fnality International.