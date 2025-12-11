TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin, Ethereum slide as Fed delivers a 'cautious rate cut'

  • Bitcoin dipped below the $90,000 level after taking a 3% hit following the Fed's decision.
  • Ethereum is down 4%, sliding below $3,200, while XRP struggles to hold the $2 psychological level.
  • The move comes after the Fed delivered a 'cautious rate cut' in its December meeting.
Bitcoin, Ethereum slide as Fed delivers a 'cautious rate cut'
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a wave of volatility after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates for a third straight time on Wednesday.

The agency lowered rates by 25 basis points to 3.50%-3.75% at its December meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) vote showed a 9-3 split, with one official calling for a 50-basis-point cut and two others favoring no cuts at all. Policymakers anticipate only one 25 bps rate cut in 2026 and another in 2027.

Following the Fed's decision, Chair Jerome Powell's speech indicates that the agency will adopt a wait-and-see approach going into 2026. He cleared up any expectation of a rate hike while highlighting downside risks in the labor market and elevated inflation.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP slides, sparking heavy long liquidations

The agency's cautious tone has sparked selling in the crypto market, with Bitcoin dropping below $90,000. The leading crypto is down over 3%, dragging several others along with it.

Ethereum is down 4%, falling below $3,200, while XRP has also dived over 4% as it struggles to hold the $2.00 psychological level.

The move has seen several long positions wiped out of the market, with liquidations reaching $440.2 million over the past 12 hours, according to Coinglass data. Long liquidations accounted for $334.8 million, while short liquidations reached $105 million.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

XRP dips toward $2.00 as crypto market anticipates Fed decision

XRP dips toward $2.00 as crypto market anticipates Fed decision

Ripple is grinding lower, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Wednesday, reflecting risk-off sentiment across the cryptocurrency market ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin holds above $92,000, supported by ETF inflows and hopes of a potential Fed interest rate cut. Ethereum rises above the 50-day EMA as the MACD and RSI signal a bullish turnaround. XRP trades under pressure as sellers target $2.00 support despite mild ETF inflows.

Bitcoin holds $92,000, primed for volatility as Fed decision looms

Bitcoin holds $92,000, primed for volatility as Fed decision looms

Bitcoin price approaches key resistance at $94,253, a breakout above this level could trigger further upside momentum. BTC may see heightened volatility as the Fed is set to announce its monetary policy decision and forward guidance.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 