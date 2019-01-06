Ivy League university in the US introduces online course in blockchain and cryptocurrency

The course will cover topics such as payments, cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, etc.

The program was launched to boost and promote fintech education.

According to a report published on May 30, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has recently introduced an online course on financial technology. The course dubbed "Fintech: Foundations and Applications of Financial Technologies" will cover topics such as payments, cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and crowdfunding, among others.

Anne Trumbore, senior director of Wharton Online, reported that the program was an approach to fintech education. Wharton also formed the Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance, which researches financial technologies. Wharton will join the league of educational institutions that have already introduced blockchain and fintech technologies into their educational program. Earlier this month, Turkish Bahçeşehir University reportedly opened a blockchain center at Boston's Northeastern University to cater informational support on blockchain technology.

In April, the National University of Colombia joined the global blockchain consortium for science dubbed "Bloxberg." The university along with other participating parties reportedly aims to establish an infrastructure that "broadens the scientific landscape of regionally and nationally governed blockchain networks to become the first truly globally maintained decentralized network by scientists for science."



