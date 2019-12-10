The current sideways price trend of Bitcoin makes us remember the events of December 2018, when Bitcoin collapsed to the minimum of crypto winter. The decline of the hash rate, downward price waves, and the general negative news background have led to the fact that some market participants expect the Bitcoin to fall down to $5,800. Although compared to the price levels a year ago, Bitcoin is more than 100% more expensive, such sentiment has become possible again in part due to the news from China.
In addition to negative indicators, there are a number of reasons to expect the growth of the benchmark cryptocurrency. In particular, the technical analysis showed the formation of a "golden cross" on the weekly chart, which may indicate the approaching growth of the asset. Last time 50 and 100 - daily moving averages (when the line with a longer period crosses the line with a shorter period from top to bottom), crossed in May 2016.
Although it took quite a long time before the historic 2017 rally began, the price level reached by the Bitcoin, was worth it. It should be noted that this time it may take quite a long time too, but at least it may indicate the approaching of the local bottom.
In addition to the "golden cross", Whale Alert reported on December 9 about the creation of USDT tokens worth $200 million, which have not yet entered the crypto market. The Bitcoin rally in December 2017 is most actively associated with USDT market pump. However, if this is the case, it is a manipulation dreamed of all Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders.
In addition to events from the crypto world, there is another supposed factor to support the cryptocurrency market. This is a traditional market that is experiencing a number of serious problems, which may result in a massive sell-off. Endless trade wars, a stock market bubble, central bank monetary policies, populism, and the breaking of ties even between allies can all be a serious force of support for Bitcoin and stablecoins. Although the cryptocurrency market is frightening with its volatility, it can still attract some of the funds of investors taking profits on the traditional market.
If we are talking about the traditional market, it is worth remembering the launch of Bakkt's settlement futures and options. The launch took place according to the schedule, and the market participants were pleasantly surprised by the volumes. The platform showed 1250 BTC, which contrasts sharply with 72 BTC in September, when the delivery futures were launched. Everything indicates the readiness of the company to seriously strengthen its market position, in addition, all this is happening with the official permission of the CFTC. And this last factor, rather, causes fears among market participants, as nobody seriously believes in support of cryptocurrencies by the U.S. government and institutional investors.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls are waiting for Santa's rally
Bitcoin (BTC) hit the bottom at $6,526 on November 25 and managed to claw back some ground since that time. While the bull started to lose their drive and again on the approach to $7,900, the traders try to find some glimpses of hope on long-term Bitcoin charts.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD needs to move above $4.00 to escape the range
Ethereum Classic, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $434 million and an average daily trading volume of $456 billion, has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD retreats below $0.2000 amid growing bearish pressure
IOTA has continued its trip to the South. The 20th largest digital asset topped at $0.2120 on Monday and retreated all the way down to $0.1822 on Tuesday.
Tezos Price Analysis: Daily RSI implies further losses for XTZ/USD
Tezos (XTZ) reversed the gains from the previous days. XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.45, off Monday's high of $1.6513. From the best-performer, the coin turned into the biggest loser.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.