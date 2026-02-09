TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL under pressure as retail interest stays low

  • Solana approaches $90 on Monday, holding the 11% rebound from Friday.
  • Derivatives data show that retail interest continues to decline as Open Interest falls and the funding rate remains negative.
  • The technical outlook for Solana is skewed bearish, with recovery lagging.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL under pressure as retail interest stays low
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Solana (SOL) remains below $90 at press time on Monday, consolidating for the third consecutive day after Friday’s 11% rebound, which reduced last week’s loss to 14%. The layer-1 token struggles to retain institutional and retail demand amid a crypto bear market driven by the Bitcoin (BTC) price decline, thereby increasing downside risk. The technical outlook for Solana remains bearish as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure. 

Market confidence declines in Solana

Broad market confidence in Solana remains low amid reduced investor risk appetite, with Bitcoin down 50% from its all-time high. The SOL-focused Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded nearly $11.86 million in outflows, excluding Fidelity’s FSOL, which has yet to report its numbers. 

US spot Solana ETFs data. Source: Sosovalue

On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows the SOL futures Open Interest (OI) is down nearly 2% over the last 24 hours to $5.32 billion. A reduction in OI indicates lower capital exposure, as traders adopt a wait-and-see approach.

Consistent with the OI drop, SOL derivatives recorded $8.38 million in total liquidations over the last 24 hours, consisting of $5.05 million of long liquidations and $3.33 million of short liquidations. Similar liquidations across both ends of the market spectrum indicate increased volatility, keeping traders at bay.

SOL derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Will Solana resurface above $100?

Solana is trading far below the 50- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), confirming a broader bearish bias. Minor recoveries in Solana could face supply pressure toward the shorter average line. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart has moved sideways after a steep decline last week, with the negative histogram contracting, suggesting fading bearish pressure. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 29 remains oversold, hinting that a mean-reversion bounce could emerge, though momentum remains fragile.

The 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels at $111 and $138, measured from the September 18 high at $253 to the February 6 low at $67, serve as nearby barriers to recovery. A daily close above the first retracement resistance would improve the tone. 

SOL/USDT daily price chart.

However, failing to clear $111 would keep recoveries capped and preserve downside risk, with immediate support at $67 and a deeper zone at $51, which previously helped drive a bounce back in November 2023.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices consolidated on Monday after correcting by nearly 9%, 8%, and 10% in the previous week, respectively. BTC is hovering around $70,000, while ETH and XRP are facing rejection at key levels. Traders should be cautious: despite recent stabilization, upside recovery for these top three cryptocurrencies is capped as the broader trend remains bearish.

Ethereum: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery

Ethereum: Trend Research capitulates, BitMine's Thomas Lee sees a V-shaped recovery

Ethereum had one of its sharpest historic declines over the past 10 days, shedding 40% of its value and briefly sliding below $2,000. The dip also saw ETH move below its realized price, or the average cost basis of investors — an occurrence that has historically accelerated selling pressure as investors cut losses.

Why Bitcoin and top cryptos are falling: Bitwise

Why Bitcoin and top cryptos are falling: Bitwise

The crypto market crash since October isn't down to a single factor but a combination of several, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. In a note to investors on Friday, Hougan outlined six key factors that potentially contributed to the crash that pushed down nearly every top crypto by more than 50% from prices seen over four months ago.

XRP recovery gains momentum despite retail market decline

XRP recovery gains momentum despite retail market decline

Ripple is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.