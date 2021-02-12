IOTA price could have reached a local top after rising more than 150%

- IOTA taps into the decentralized Oracles solutions triggering massive buy orders.
- Oracles bridge the gap between the digital world and the physical world.
- The uptrend will be sustained if IOTA settles above the resistance at $1.4, allowing bulls to focus on higher highs.
IOTA spiked spectacularly after breaking above August 2020 resistance at $0.45. A new yearly high was formed at $1.4, marking a possible local top. Note that IOTA is still a long way to its all-time high of $6.5. However, investors seem to be selling the news as technical flip bearish.
IOTA eyes the decentralized Oracles solutions space
IOTA recently announced that it would tap into the Oracles niche by providing a unique and secure bridge between the digital and the physical worlds in a decentralized and permissionless manner. In other words, Oracles are used to furnish blockchains with information from the outside world, which is utilized in smart contracts or perhaps offers interoperability among distributed ledgers.
In the same way, IOTA Oracles are designed to “bring off-chain data to decentralized applications and smart contracts on the IOTA network.” For instance, the First Party Oracles uses the issuer (sensors) data to ensure no data is manipulated or reformatted by outside forces.
IOTA retraces as investors sell the news
The above news caused a stir in the crypto community as investors rushed to get a piece of the cake and capitalized on the upswing. However, the fear of missing out (FOMO) seems to have reached its elastic limit, and a correction is coming into the picture.
IOTA is trading at $1.13 at the time of writing amid an ongoing trend reversal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is oversold, suggesting that a retreat is long overdue. A comprehensive look at the chart does not reveal any vivid support areas apart from the 50-day Simple Moving Average at $0.45. The 100 SMA and 200 SMA will absorb the selling pressure and perhaps avoid losses toward $0.3.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOTA has likely reached a local top and is about to retreat, mostly when the TD Sequential Indicator is observed. A sell signal presented on the 4-hour hints at a potential reversal. Note that the last three sell signals were confirmed, leading to between 8% and 14% corrections.
Therefore, if history repeats, we could see IOTA breaking down towards $1. Simultaneously, this drop could be significant because investors are believed to have bought the news.
IOT/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
The majority of cryptocurrencies have hit new all-time highs in the ongoing bull run. However, IOTA is trading significantly below its $6.5 record high. Investors could ignore the overbought conditions and push above the near term resistance at $1.4.
Trading above this level is likely to trigger more buy orders while improving investor confidence in its ability to close in on the record highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin bulls catch a breather between two crucial price levels
DOGE/USD wavers around 0.0700 during its latest easy performance since late Thursday. In doing so, the digital asset follows a downward sloping trend line from Sunday amid bearish MACD. 50-bar SMA pushes bulls toward breaking weekly resistance line.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP consolidates in anticipation of a 30% move
XRP price has been consolidating within a narrow range over the past two weeks. Although this altcoin seems in an uptrend making a series of higher highs and higher lows, there are to critical levels that will determine where it is heading next.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH braces for $2,000 amid bullish technical set-up
ETH/USD eases from the day’s top of $1,807.95 to currently around $1,790 during early Friday. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the previous day’s upside momentum inside a short-term ascending triangle. Sellers to have a bumpy road before revisiting early January levels.
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Fresh highs of $49k with bulls well on their way to $50k
Bitcoin is well on the way of making a new milestone at $50k. In the prior analysis, BTC/USD Price Analysis: What it might take to crack $50,000, a series of prospective price action was laid out as the potential route for bulls to reach the psychological $50k mark.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.