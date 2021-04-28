Gemini’s 2021 State of US Crypto Report, released last Thursday, surveyed over 3000 US-based investors to gauge sentiment toward digital-based assets. The 16-page report highlights the current state of crypto, but importantly, also where it is likely headed.
Women are ready to flood the market
An estimated 21 million people own cryptocurrency in the US, accounting for 14% of the population. Regrettably, the ratio of men to women that hold crypto is heavily unbalanced. As it stands, women make up approximately 26% of crypto-holders.
Why women have not dived into crypto in equal measure to men is not detailed in the report. But one could speculate that variables such as crypto-adjunct industries being male-dominated and differences in risk-taking behaviour all play a part, among many other variables.
The issue of gender equality in crypto might be a moot point in the future, as the report notes those who are “crypto-curious” are predominantly female. The report describes crypto-curious as those who want to learn more about the asset or are hoping to purchase a stake soon. In the next wave of crypto buyers, it is anticipated that woman will be hitting the crypto exchanges at a higher rate than men.
The more you know
Cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin have a long way to go before the general US population commonly recognises them. Over the past five years, the mainstream reporting of Bitcoin means 95% of the US population have “heard” of its existence. However, the level of recognition is significantly lower for every other digital asset. Ethereum, for instance, is recognised by only 38% of the population. Surprisingly, even assets with market caps in the tens of billions struggle to break 10%, including Binance Coin and Cardano. Binance Coin enjoys a market cap of US$86 billion, while Cardano has grown to be worth U$43 billion. Yet, respectively, only 5% and 2% of the general population have heard of them.
Perhaps the low recognition levels for these multi-billion-dollar assets indicates that interest in coins other than Bitcoin is predominantly from outside the US. It would be interesting for Gemini to reproduce this survey in other territories to determine the interest of certain assets in certain regions.
The silver lining of having low recognition, at least in the US, is that the assets have plenty of space in which to grow alongside its recognition levels in the coming months and years.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC aims for massive 18% upswing if key support holds
Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ must overcome this barrier to reach $3.6
Enjin Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last two days and had a breakout from a key pattern on the 6-hour chart. The digital asset now aims to see a new leg up, but faces one last resistance level ahead.
Cardano’s IOHK partners with Ethiopian government, but ADA fails to perform
Cardano adoption sees a new shift as the research and development company behind ADA, IOHK, revealed a new partnership. However, ADA price fails to perform as it hints at a correction shortly.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.