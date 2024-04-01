Institutions’ interest in crypto grew by 176% in 2023 but seems to be waning ahead of Bitcoin ETF

- Institutions poured billions of dollars into digital asset products, marking a 176% growth from $816 million in 2022 to $2.22 billion.
- Bitcoin inflows grew the most, rising by 400% in anticipation of the ETF approval.
- However, block trades are starting to see active put buying, with options market data suggesting that institutional investors are not very bullish on the ETF market.
The upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval is set to be the biggest catalyst witnessed by the crypto market in a long time. The year 2023, in anticipation of the approval, observed millions of dollars flowing into digital asset investment products, which seem to have placed Bitcoin way above the home of DeFi Ethereum.
What crypto institutions did in 2023
According to CoinShare’s weekly fund flow report, institutional investors’ interest in Bitcoin appears to have been magnanimous. Since the beginning of the year, digital asset investors have been favoring Bitcoin over Ethereum, and this is evident in the total flows for 2023.
Bitcoin recorded inflows of over $1.93 billion in 2023, which is a nearly 400% increase from the $388 million noted in 2022. Ethereum, on the other hand, observed considerable improvement, but it did not seem to have been a crucial part of the institution's portfolio. Throughout the past year, the altcoin noticed a series of inflows and outflows; however, by year-end, ETH registered inflows of $78 million, much higher than 2022’s $146 million outflows.
Institutional flows 2023
This contributed to the overall inflows marked by institutions in 2023, which sits at $2.225 billion, rising by 172% from $816 million in 2022. Thus, looking at their accumulation, it may seem like the investors are holding on to a bullish bet as we begin 2024. The Options market gives a different outlook as large wallet holders have shifted their stance.
What can crypto institutions do in 2024
The recent hoax of the SEC rejecting the applications born from a report from Matrixport resulted in the price of the cryptocurrency crashing over 6% in a day. But while this was an isolated incident of FUD in the crypto market, the concerning development comes from the Options market.
Institutions seem to be experiencing waning bullishness toward the BTC ETF market. At the money, Options Implied Volatility plummeted to 52% and under 65% for the January 12 expiration, falling back to last-year-end averages.
Options data
Furthermore, as noted by Greeks.Live, a professional traders team,
“Current month puts are now cheaper, and block trades are starting to see active put buying, with options market data suggesting that institutional investors are not very bullish on the ETF market.
This means that there is a positive change that institutional investors, a key group for the next rally, might step back or hold off pouring in their money until the market picks up post-ETF approval.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price divergence suggests rally is impending; spot BTC ETF rejection report refuted
Bitcoin price took a hit on Thursday, which resulted in the entire crypto market noting a dip. The sudden drop in price was nothing but a panicked reaction from the investors thanks to the emergence of a report from Matrixport.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection. The nosedive wiped nearly $1 billion in open interest.
XRP price hit a three-year low against Bitcoin as fears of Spot BTC ETF rejection span the market
Ripple (XRP) price suffered by association as the broader market reacted to speculation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would reject spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike other altcoins, however, Ripple price’s reaction came despite the token not having gone up previously like the rest of the market.
Institutions’ interest in crypto grew by 176% in 2023 but seems to be waning ahead of Bitcoin ETF
The upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval is set to be the biggest catalyst witnessed by the crypto market in a long time. The year 2023, in anticipation of the approval, observed millions of dollars flowing into digital asset investment products, which seem to have placed Bitcoin way above the home of DeFi Ethereum.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.