- HTC EXODUS users can mine XMR through the DeMiner app.
- The company partnered with Midas Labs for this new initiative.
Mobile phone manufacturer giant HTC will soon allow its users to mine monero (XMR) crypto through its EXODUS 1S blockchain smartphone. The firm recently announced that it had joined forces with ASIC chip design firm Midas Labs for the initiative. The latter is building an app dubbed DeMiner, which is expected to be available in the second quarter of this year. DeMiner is designed to automatically inactivate mining whenever the phone is in regular use or when the charger is unplugged. HTC's decentralized chief officer, Phil Chen, said that the app would help decentralize mining and make it "cost-efficient."
The crypto world is under threat from the domination of the hashrate by giant mining pools. The most effective way to eliminate this problem is to make mining accessible for the masses, and that is through mobile. This app makes smartphone mining cost-efficient, which gives incentives to individual miners and helps to decentralize the network.
Midas Labs noted that mining XMR on desktops is not cost-efficient and a generic laptop can usually mine XMR worth $0.06 per day by burning 65W of power. This much power roughly costs $0.156 daily, making mining “a loss-making endeavor.”
As per the Founder and CEO of Midas Labs, Jri Lee:
Midas Labs empowers EXODUS 1S users to mine at least $0.0038 of XMR per day on average, while the electricity cost is less than 50% of that.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD decouples from gold, Peter Schiff rejoices
Bitcoin's correlation with gold has been weakening recently. The precious metal surpassed $1,700 mark for the first time since 2012 amid global flight to safety in times of economic uncertainty inspired by coronavirus outbreak.
LTC/USD double-bottom breakout eyes $140
Litecoin price has been pushed back to the drawing board after selling activities at $50 put an end to last week’s rally. The 21 SMA in the weekly range also stood in the way of the gains.
ETH/USD struggles to stay above short-term bullish trendline
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $158.70. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and 1.5% since the beginning of Tuesday.
XRP/USD bears stand ready, sell-off may continue towards $0.1700
Ripple ha settled below $0.1900, which is a bearish signal for the coin in the short run. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1880, mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.