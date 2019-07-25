Bafin, the German regulator are introducing new requirements for crypto companies.

These are frameworks that are similar to that of the forex or stock industry.

Companies that are operating within the crypto industry in Germany, may face some new frameworks from the German financial regulator Bafin.

They have started preparations on implementing new Anti Money Laundering regulations, which also cover crypto related assets as well as security tokens.

There will be a mandatory registration required of crypto companies and customer due diligence, which very much has resemblance of the operations of any other Forex or Stock brokerage.