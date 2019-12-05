Ethereum Technical Analysis: Looking for a technical flag break to indicate a move higher

Ethereum is trading 1.5% higher today as general crypto sentiment remains positive.

There is a flag pattern forming on the 4-hour chart and a break could indicate the future direction.

ETH/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum has consolidated into a flag pattern on the 4-hour chart.

The main support level is at 144.20, while resistance is at 158.36.

There is also resistance at the top of the chart pattern and a break of 152.00 would break the pattern.

The market is definitely in a decision-making phase but the longer-term trend is still down.

Additional Levels