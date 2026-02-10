TRENDING:
Top Layer 2 Networks Price Prediction: Mantle, Arbitrum, Optimism

  • Mantle is likely to test $0.84 if it rises above $0.68.
  • ARB could move upwards to $0.171 if it flips $0.126 and the 20-day EMA.
  • OP may retest its all-time low at $0.16.
Michael Ebiekutan

Layer 2 Networks have been in the limelight over the past week following a tweak in Ethereum's rollup-centric roadmap and criticisms from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

The conversation, which sparked a back-and-forth between a few L2 founders and community members, saw a few Layer 2 tokens establishing new lows amid the wider crypto market decline.

Mantle eyes rise above $0.68

Mantle (MNT) is consolidating and attempting to reclaim $0.68 after bouncing off $0.51 last Friday. The Layer-2 token could test $0.84 if it rises above $0.68. However, it faces potential resistance at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has proven a major hurdle since last December.

MNT/USDT daily chart

On the downside, MNT could find support at $0.51 if it sees a rejection near $0.68.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) indicators on the daily chart are slightly above their oversold regions, indicating a modest decline in bearish momentum.

MNT is trading at $0.64 on Tuesday, down 0.1% over the past 24 hours at the time of publication.

Arbitrum could see a new low if it breaches $0.096

Arbitrum (ARB) is declining at the time of writing on Tuesday, approaching Friday's low of $0.096, its all-time low. The move comes after seeing a rejection at the $0.126 resistance over the weekend.

ARB could rise to $0.171 if it flips $0.126 and the 20-day EMA. On the downside, a breach of $0.096 could push the token to a new low of $0.063.

ARB/USDT daily chart

The RSI and Stoch indicators on the daily chart are in oversold territory, indicating a dominant bearish momentum.

ARB is changing hands at $0.11, down nearly 5% over the past 24 hours as of writing.

OP eyes downside after rejection at $0.20

Optimism (OP) is consolidating after seeing a rejection at $0.20 over the weekend. The token is tilted toward the downside and could retest its all-time low at $0.16.

On the upside, OP could rise to test $0.24, just below the 20-day EMA, if it reclaims $0.20.

OP/USDT daily chart

The RSI and Stoch indicators on the daily chart are in oversold conditions, indicating a continued dominance in bearish momentum.

OP is trading around $0.18, down 3% over the past 24 hours at the time of publication.

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP weakens amid 10 billion token unlock, low retail interest

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP weakens amid 10 billion token unlock, low retail interest

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges lower by roughly 2% at the time of writing on Tuesday, extending Monday’s 4% drop. The launchpad token remains at downside risk as 10 billion PUMP will unlock on Tuesday, while retail interest is declining.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE consolidates as traders show mixed sentiment

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE consolidates as traders show mixed sentiment

Hyperliquid (HYPE) price is trading sideways at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting market indecision as traders await a clearer directional signal. The derivatives data further supports this mixed sentiment, with rising short bets while funding rates remain positive. 

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, MemeCore and Quant gain momentum

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, MemeCore and Quant gain momentum

World Liberty Financial, MemeCore, and Quant are leading gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes after last week’s correction. Still, the technical outlook for altcoins remains mixed due to prevailing downside pressure and vulnerable market sentiment. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.