Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD exposed to a potential vicious attack from bears
- Ethereum price on Tuesday is nursing losses of some 1.7% in the latter stages of trading.
- ETH/USD via the daily time frame has smashed out from a rising wedge formation.
- A decent demand zone can be observed from $240 down to $215, which could prove to be critical.
Spot rate: 245.54
Relative change: -1.70%
High: 251.21
Low: 237.04
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
- ETH/USD is sitting just above a well-needed area of demand, supporting the price at present, after a wedge breakout seen via the daily.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily time frame has extended to the downside from a rising wedge formation.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.