ETH/USD dropped below the triangle formation.

The 4-hour chart is trending in a downward channel formation.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD has dropped from $186.60 to $184.80 as Friday comes to a close. The price has dipped below the triangle formation, while the Elliott Oscillator shows five straight green sessions. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is trending in a downward channel formation. The four latest sessions are sandwiched between the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves, with the later acting as immediate market resistance. The Elliott Oscillator has had 16 straight red sessions.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 50 and SMA 200 sessions. On the other hand, the SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support. The RSI indicator is trending around 53.10.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 185 Today Daily Change -1.57 Today Daily Change % -0.84 Today daily open 186.57 Trends Daily SMA20 180.26 Daily SMA50 183.39 Daily SMA100 189.07 Daily SMA200 213.8 Levels Previous Daily High 192.32 Previous Daily Low 184.4 Previous Weekly High 193.29 Previous Weekly Low 177.01 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 187.43 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 189.29 Daily Pivot Point S1 183.21 Daily Pivot Point S2 179.85 Daily Pivot Point S3 175.3 Daily Pivot Point R1 191.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 195.68 Daily Pivot Point R3 199.04



