Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD drops below $190

The SMA 20 curve is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve in the daily chart.

The 4-hour chart shows five consecutive red sessions in the Elliot Oscillator.

ETH/USD daily chart

The price of ETH/USD has gone down from $191.45 to $189.60. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve is looking to cross over the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The four-hour chart has support at the upward trending line and is floating above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Elliott Oscillator shows four straight red sessions. The price chart was about to break above the 20-day Bollinger band before it managed to correct itself.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows us that the price fell from $191.45 to $189.50 in just two hours. The price has found support at the SMA 20 curve. The hourly price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 46.85.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 189.8 Today Daily Change -1.43 Today Daily Change % -0.75 Today daily open 191.23 Trends Daily SMA20 179.6 Daily SMA50 183.61 Daily SMA100 189.27 Daily SMA200 213.74 Levels Previous Daily High 194.8 Previous Daily Low 188.1 Previous Weekly High 193.29 Previous Weekly Low 177.01 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 192.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 190.66 Daily Pivot Point S1 187.96 Daily Pivot Point S2 184.68 Daily Pivot Point S3 181.26 Daily Pivot Point R1 194.66 Daily Pivot Point R2 198.08 Daily Pivot Point R3 201.36



