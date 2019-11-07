Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD drops below $190

- The SMA 20 curve is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve in the daily chart.
- The 4-hour chart shows five consecutive red sessions in the Elliot Oscillator.
ETH/USD daily chart
The price of ETH/USD has gone down from $191.45 to $189.60. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve is looking to cross over the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The four-hour chart has support at the upward trending line and is floating above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Elliott Oscillator shows four straight red sessions. The price chart was about to break above the 20-day Bollinger band before it managed to correct itself.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows us that the price fell from $191.45 to $189.50 in just two hours. The price has found support at the SMA 20 curve. The hourly price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 46.85.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|189.8
|Today Daily Change
|-1.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|191.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|179.6
|Daily SMA50
|183.61
|Daily SMA100
|189.27
|Daily SMA200
|213.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|194.8
|Previous Daily Low
|188.1
|Previous Weekly High
|193.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|177.01
|Previous Monthly High
|199.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|192.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|190.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|187.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|194.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|198.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|201.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
