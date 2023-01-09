- Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade is scheduled for March 2023, and users will be able to unstake their ETH and invest in liquid staking projects.
- The hard fork is set to de-risk Ether staking and open ETH token withdrawals, peaking user interest in liquid staking platforms like Lido DAO.
- The announcement of the hard fork and unstaking of ETH tokens fueled a rally in altcoins, Ethereum Classic, Lido Finance, Ethereum Name Service and Solana among others.
Ethereum, the altcoin is on track for its Shanghai upgrade, the long-anticipated hard fork in the second-largest asset by market capitalization. The hard fork will be followed by unstaking of ETH tokens and experts believe this could fuel a bullish narrative for liquid staking.
Liquid staking frees up staked Ethereum from lockup periods and the global community of ETH holders is responsible for the network’s security.
Also read: Ethereum whales predict bloodbath in the altcoin bet on ETH price decline below $400
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork: Here’s what to expect
Ethereum ecosystem developers determined that the next ETH hard fork called “Shanghai” will have a target release time frame of March 2023. A hard fork is a radical update in the asset’s ecosystem and makes previously invalid blocks and transactions valid, or vice-versa. It requires all nodes or users to upgrade to the latest version of the protocol software.
One of the key challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem is that stakers have not been able to withdraw their staked ETH tokens unless they used a liquid staking method. However, the Shanghai hard fork is set to change the rules for ETH holders.
Tim Beiko, core Ethereum developer announced that withdrawal of staked ETH tokens would be prioritized over the implementation of the “Surge” upgrade with Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-4884.
While EIP-4844 is not included in the Shanghai hard fork, three more EIPs that are of interest primarily to developers will be bundled into the upgrade: EIP-3651 (Warm Coinbase), EIP-3855 (PUSH0 statement) and EIP-3860 (Limit and counter init code).
The most interesting of them is EIP-3651: Warm Coinbase. EIP-3651 is considered a game changer that could reduce network fees for some of the key network participants called builders. Coinbase is the name of the software that builders use to receive new tokens on the network.
Every new transaction on the platform needs to interact with the Coinbase software several times, the first interaction costs more as the software needs to “warm” up, and then the fees decline as the interactions increase. However, with the introduction of EIP-3651, the Coinbase software will remain warm and require a lower gas fee to access it.
Developers also agreed to address the implementation of the "EVM Object Format" (EOF) in Shanghai, which is a collection of EIPs that upgrade the Ethereum Virtual Machine, the environment where Ethereum is able to execute smart contracts:
EIP 3540, EIP 3670, EIP 4200, EIP 4570 and EIP 5450.
Altcoins that rallied in response to ETH Shanghai hard fork
While the second-largest altcoin holds steady ground in 2023, altcoins on the ETH blockchain and in the liquid staking ecosystem have witnessed a peak in their prices. Ethereum Classic (ETC), Lido Finance (LDO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Solana (SOL) have witnessed the influence of Ethereum Shanghai hard fork-influenced price rallies.
Lido Finance and Rocket Pool (RPL), liquid staking protocol tokens have yielded double-digit gains for holders in the past 24 hours, based on data from CoinGecko. Since liquid staking allows users to secure their holdings without the requirement of a large initial supply, like 32 ETH in case of the deposit contract, experts believe this could garner interest from users who unstake their ETH tokens following the Shanghai hard fork.
Lido DAO is considered the leader of the liquid staking ecosystem with a higher annual yield and market share than other protocols. Lido commands 88.55% of the total Staked Ether among all protocols. The daily volume across major exchanges for LDO climbed 436% in a 24-hour period on January 9, 2023.
Solana, considered an alternative to the Ethereum network yielded 25% gains to token holders over the past day, alongside Ethereum Classic and Ethereum Name Service that offered nearly 10% gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano and Solana decoupled from crypto in explosive price rallies, which altcoin is next?
Cardano and Solana recently witnessed massive breakouts in their prices. The next altcoin to follow ADA and SOL in this trend is Litecoin, bulls target a 22% rally in the payment token.
Solana network witnesses spike in daily activity, bounces back 3x pre-FTX collapse
Solana, the Ethereum-killer altcoin is recovering from the decline in network activity and price post the FTX exchange collapse in November 2022. The altcoin network witnessed a recovery in its network activity, bringing it up to three times that of pre-FTX collapse.
Cardano whales continue accumulation awaiting three key developments in 2023
Cardano, Ethereum network’s competitor and one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem noted a spike in whale wallet holdings. Cardano community members are awaiting three key events in the altcoin’s network in 2023. The outlook on the altcoin is bullish.
Bitcoin attracts mega whales with new moves, finds support at the $16,800 level
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has witnessed a consistent decline in its volatility over the past eight weeks. Despite declining activity on the Bitcoin network, analysts have identified a potential bottom at the $16,800 level.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.