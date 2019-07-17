If the figure is confirmed, we could see a big turnaround in the market.

Good conditions would be in place to see a powerful upward movement in the coming weeks.

The ETH/BTC pair is trading positively in the European afternoon, bringing hope to the crypto market by drawing a big green candle which, if the day ends this way, will leave a "morningn star" figure for tomorrow.



This type of figure usually indicates a turning point in the dominant trend, especially when preceded by long-term trends, as is the case here.

