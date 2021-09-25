Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears contemplate a drop to $2450

- ETH price is building up downside pressure while clinging to the 200-SMA support.
- RSI remains flat below the midline, keeping the sellers cheerful.
- A drop towards $2450 remains in the offing if the 200-SMA caves in.
Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, remains under pressure for the second straight day, consolidating Friday’s steep losses.
ETH price snapped its two-day rebound from monthly lows of $2651, as it got sold-off into the latest Chinese crackdown.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday declared all cryptocurrency transactions as illegal, imposing a ban, which saw over $400 million worth of tokens liquidated within 24 hours. Ethereum lost as much as $420 at one point before recovering to $2930.61 at the close.
At the press time, ETH/USD is trading almost unchanged on the day around $2900, having bounced off from daily lows at $2800.
Ethereum price defending 200-SMA but for how long?
Ethereum’s 12-hour chart shows that the price is wavering in a narrow range, remaining in close vicinity of the daily troughs, as ETH price is not out of the woods yet.
Having witnessed good two-way volatility recently, ETH price maintains its range play, with the bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3185 capping the upside.
Meanwhile, the 200-SMA at $2734 continues to offer support to ETH bulls. However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holding below the midline and bear cross in play, the path of least resistance appears to the downside.
Note that the 21-SMA breached the 100-SMA from above, confirming a bear cross on the said time frame on Thursday.
Once the 200-SMA gives way, a test of the horizontal trendline support at $2450 cannot be ruled out. The $2400 round number would be next on the sellers’ radars.
ETH/USD: 12-hour chart
On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at the 21-SMA, above which the horizontal 100-SMA at $3305 will be put to test.
ETH buyers will seek fresh entries above the latter, paving the way towards the downward-pointing 50-SMA at $3418.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price needs to crack this key level as SOL bulls eye an upswing towards $200
Solana is seeing some buying resurgence on Saturday, as it reverses Friday’s temporary drop to near the $127.50 region. Solana price is teasing a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart. SOL bulls need to find acceptance above $148 to initiate a fresh upswing.
MATIC price defends 200-DMA as Polygon bears keep $0.95 in sight
MATIC price is consolidating the swift recovery seen on Friday. Bearish crossover and RSI suggest that the downside remains favored for MATIC. Polygon needs a sustained move above the 100-DMA to negate the bearish bias.
Ethereum bears contemplate a drop to $2450
ETH price is building up downside pressure while clinging to the 200-SMA support. RSI remains flat below the midline, keeping the sellers cheerful. A drop towards $2450 remains in the offing if the 200-SMA caves in.
PBoC imposes ban on crypto trading as it fosters ‘illegal financial activity’
China’s central bank cracks down on illegal financial activities from overseas cryptocurrency exchanges. The recent announcement marks the People’s Bank of China's (PBoC) strongest move against cryptocurrency mining and trading to date.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.