Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD testing critical $150 support

  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.35% in the session on Monday. 
  • ETH/USD is back under pressure by the bears, with the critical $150 at risk of a breach.
  • The next major area of interest to the upside for the bulls will be eyed at $200. 

 

ETH/USD weekly chart

Price action has formed a potential bearish flag via the weekly chart view, at risk of a breakout to the downside. 

ETH/USD daily chart

Daily support should be noted at $150, failure to hold could be punishing for the price. 

 

Spot rate:                      153.38

Relative change:          -3.35%

High:                             158.81

Low:                              149.86

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 153.12
Today Daily Change -5.62
Today Daily Change % -3.54
Today daily open 158.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 146.42
Daily SMA50 170.41
Daily SMA100 182.22
Daily SMA200 172.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 165.44
Previous Daily Low 155.41
Previous Weekly High 176.48
Previous Weekly Low 140.8
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 161.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 159.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 154.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 144.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 164.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 169.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 174.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

