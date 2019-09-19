Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD massive retreat now targets $200

Ethereum has been pulled down by Bitcoin’s correction to $9,600.

The battle to sustain ETH/USD is underway; technical levels suggests buyers must work harder.

Was it a trap? The recent massive bullish correction among the leading altcoins caught everybody by surprise. As Bitcoin struggled with the resistance, pressed down towards the vital $10,000, cryptos such as Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash sprung up in bullish motion. Ethereum, for example, corrected above the stubborn resistance at $180, $190, $200 and $210. The bullish leg also touched $217.80 but left $220 untested.

Unfortunately, these cryptos including Ethereum have not been able to sustain the accrued gains. In fact, Bitcoin’s plunge to $9,600 has pulled Ethereum towards $200 tentative support area. If the accelerated bullish trendline is broken, Ethereum could dive further towards $190. However, as long as the 50 simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart stays above the longer term 100 SMA, buyers are likely to have the energy to keep the price above $200.

Similarly, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is at ease within the positive zone. However, the uptrend has slowed down on hitting a high around +8.93. A developing negative divergence suggests that Ethereum bears are trying to permanently regain control. The main trendline will become of importance in the event declines are unstoppable below $190.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

