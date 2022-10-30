- Ethereum price dominance over Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry continued throughout the month of October.
- Analysts at crypto intelligence platform Santiment believe Ethereum’s dominance is coming to a close as ETH address activity declines.
- Analysts remain bullish on Ethereum price, despite declining dominance, set a target of $10,000 for the altcoin.
Ethereum flippening Bitcoin is a narrative in which ETH’s market capitalization exceeds that of BTC. This narrative gathered steam when Ethereum’s dominance over the crypto market climbed and it gained popularity after the transition from proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake.
Also read: Shiba Inu price: Is SHIB the next meme coin to explode, Dogecoin-killer rallies 20%
Ethereum price dominance sustains throughout October
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization witnessed a massive breakout earlier this month. ETH yielded 24% gains for holders over the past week and the altcoin recouped its losses from earlier this cycle, in the bear market.
Ethereum price climbed above the key level of $1,400 and sustained its uptrend, hitting a monthly high of $1,645 on October 29. The altcoin’s rally has been attributed to its rising dominance, bullish sentiment among ETH holders and its deflationary nature.
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, Ethereum’s price dominance over Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies continued throughout October. Though the altcoin’s dominance is now drawing to a close, it stands at 18.3%. When Ethereum price witnessed a breakout past the $1,400 level, a large number of new ETH addresses were created.
A spike in address activity is considered a driver of an asset’s price rally. Therefore, analysts at Santiment argue that a revival of Ethereum’s address activity could fuel a confident rally in the altcoin.
Ethereum dominance and address activity
Analysts remain bullish on Ethereum price rally
@Pentosh1, crypto analyst and trader evaluated the ETH/USDT price chart and identified new ranges. Ethereum price flipped resistance to support, therefore $1,516 is now the range low, $1,650 is mid and the $1,783 level is the new range high for the altcoin.
ETH/USDT price chart
A breakout past the range high, followed by confirmation of the uptrend could therefore signal a continuation of the altcoin’s climb. SmartContracter, a pseudonymous analyst on Twitter remains bullish on Ethereum price rally to the $10,000 level, a long-term bullish target.
eventually Ethereum will give us that run to $10k everyone was talking about last year.— Bluntz (@SmartContracter) October 29, 2022
The hard part is surviving long enough to see it happen.$ETH
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.
The domino effect makes Algorand price tumble, and there is nothing bulls can do about it
Algorand (ALGO) price action is taking a beating of almost 5% in just one and a half trading days. Luckily for the cryptocurrencies, it was up 7% before, which still means it is likely to make a marginal profit for the week, making it not a lost cause.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, a larger-than-average $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire.
Rishi Sunak wants to seize crypto opportunities, lawmaker committee approves stablecoin rules
UK lawmakers agreed on new rules for stablecoins on October 27, as the government promises to consult on crypto regulations soon. Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister stated that he wants to make the UK a cryptocurrency hub.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.