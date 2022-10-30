Shiba Inu burn rate is up 443% overnight, fueling a bullish sentiment among SHIB holders.

Despite yielding nearly 20% gains overnight, Shiba Inu is 84.2% below its all-time high of $0.000086.

Analysts believe Shiba Inu is following in the footsteps of Dogecoin, breaking out from a long-term downtrend.

Shiba Inu burn data portal revealed a jump in the burn rate of the meme coin. Several bullish triggers have pushed Shiba Inu price higher, the meme coin is following in the footsteps of rival Dogecoin.

Also read: Ripple price: Will crypto lobbyist group’s support for Ripple push XRP price higher?

Shiba Inu burn increased 443%

Shibburn, the portal that records detailed statistics of Shiba Inu burned revealed a massive spike in the burn rate. Shiba Inu’s burn rate climbed 443% overnight, with a burn of 14,089,818 SHIB tokens over the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of Shiba Inu’s burn implementation, upwards of 410 trillion SHIB were burnt.

The single largest burn was from an address 0x6081258689a75d253d87ce902a8de3887239fe80 that burnt nearly 12.75 million SHIB tokens, pushing burn rate higher.

Shiba Inu burnt in a transaction

Shiba Inu set a new milestone

Based on data from a crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu has witnessed its highest percentage of long-term holders, setting a new milestone. The percentage of traders “holding” Shiba Inu in the long-term has climbed to 42%, a new all-time high.

The percentage of mid-term speculators, traders holding Shiba Inu in the short term for quick profit-taking, has declined. 42% of Shiba Inu holders have held their tokens for over a year, 55% have held SHIB for less than a year, 3% have held the meme coin for less than a month.

What’s more, there is a spike in large volume transactions, worth $100,000 or more. $466.79 million worth of Shiba Inu has been moved around by whales, large-wallet investors, indicating a rise in on-chain activity.

IntoTheBlock suggests that the sentiment among Shiba Inu holders is mostly bullish.

Analysts believe Shiba Inu price breakout is confirmed

Crypto Faibik, crypto trader and analyst evaluated the SHIB/USDT price chart and argued that a descending channel upside breakout is confirmed. There is strong bullish volume to back up the breakout in Shiba Inu, therefore Faibik expects the meme coin to rally like Dogecoin.