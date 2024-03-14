Share:

Ethereum’s Dencun Upgrade went live on Wednesday, expected to significantly reduce transaction costs on Ethereum's Layer-2.

ARB and LDO are up nearly 5% as part of ETH beta plays.

Anonymous crypto user Spreek reports many queries about how to restore an L2 back online.

Blast L2 reported challenges relating to Ethereum’s upgrade

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade went live on Wednesday, a landmark event expected to have a significant impact on transaction costs for the network’s layer 2 (L2) projects. With its, several L2 tokens have rallied, including Arbitrum (ARB) and Lido DAO (LDO), which are bother up nearly 5%. Amid the euphoria, the update has put ducks up for shooting.

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade impact on dead L2s

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade had already been pushed live on several of Ethereum's testnets. However, the real push, to Ethereum's mainnet occurred on March 13, roughly a year after the Shanghai upgrade from April 2023. This was when the newly upgraded Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network made it possible for users to un-stake their ETH.

Key rewards of the upgrade include:

Significantly reduced transaction costs on Ethereum L2s.

Enhanced network efficiency

Cost-effective for users

Dencun upgrade reduction estimates for a few of the L2s in the Ethereum ecosystem

With these perks coming together, anonymous crypto user @spreekaway reported that there were many queries about how to restore an L2 back online. This is likely as users looked to leverage the provisions of the upgrade.

fiverr devs and chatgpt receiving unprecedented number of queries about how to bring an L2 back online — Spreek (@spreekaway) March 13, 2024

Citing CoinDesk on the upgrade, “Ethereum’s Gas-less Era: Dencun will make L2 transactions super cheap, nearly costless, to the point that almost all activity on Ethereum will switch to these networks.”

Testimonies are already out, with @DwarfBattles indicating, “After the Dencun upgrade, fees per mint of our NFT badge decreased by more than 5 times!”

Impact on Blast L2

Elsewhere, reports indicate that with the upgrade, Blast L2, a new player in the Layer 2 space, was also affected. Specifically, the Blast Mainnet stopped producing blocks due to issues related to Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade. Core engineers were deployed to solve the issue.

The Blast Mainnet has stopped producing blocks due to issues related to Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade.



Core engineering contributors are working on a fix. We’ll share an update and post-mortem once the fix is live (eta 30-60 min). — Blast (@Blast_L2) March 13, 2024

Blast L2 took the market by storm, with influencers and early adopters flocking it as it on-boarded projects with the promise of a unique approach to decentralized finance (DeFi). Specifically, it committed to promoting financial inclusion achieved via a community-driven platform.

The project started the early access phase of its airdrop in November, with participants requiring an invite code to enter.