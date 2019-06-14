EOS technical analysis: Bulls working overtime to push the price up.

EOS/USD went up from $6.56 to $6.72 in the early hours of Saturday.

EOS/USD has had four bullish days in a row, wherein the price went up from $6.34 to $6.72.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD daily price is trending in an upwards channel formation after it had four bullish sessions in a row. Over the last four days, EOS/USD went up from $6.34 to $6.72. The price is sandwiched between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and the SMA 50 curves. The price is trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is about to cross over the MACD line, showing decreasing bearish momentum.

EOS/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour EOS/USD chart is currently trending below the red Ichimoku cloud. The latest session went past the resistance level at $6.55 and it needs to go past the resistance at $6.80 to continue the upward momentum. The 4-hour price is trending horizontally in the $6.15 - $6.60 range. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has taken a sharp turn and entered the overbought zone.

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly EOS/USD price chart has had ten straight bullish sessions, which took the price above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. Since that meant that EOS/USD was overvalued, the bears stepped in, corrected the price and brought it back inside the Bollinger band.

The hourly price is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 20 curve has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a massively bullish sign. The Elliot oscillator has had eight bullish sessions in a row.

Key Levels

EOS/USD Overview Today last price 6.707 Today Daily Change 0.13850 Today Daily Change % 2.11 Today daily open 6.5685 Trends Daily SMA20 6.98158 Daily SMA50 6.1139 Daily SMA100 5.3459 Daily SMA200 4.04778 Levels Previous Daily High 6.5774 Previous Daily Low 6.3566 Previous Weekly High 6.65262 Previous Weekly Low 6 Previous Monthly High 8.6503 Previous Monthly Low 4.6113 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.49305 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.44095 Daily Pivot Point S1 6.42427 Daily Pivot Point S2 6.28003 Daily Pivot Point S3 6.20347 Daily Pivot Point R1 6.64507 Daily Pivot Point R2 6.72163 Daily Pivot Point R3 6.86587



