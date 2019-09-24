The majority of EOS block producers except for one supported the major upgrade.

EOS attempts recovery after Monday’s brief slump; gains a subtle 11% on the day.

Following the successful launch of EOSIO protocol in 2018, the network underwent the very first ‘hard fork’ on Monday. According to a report by The EOS update tracking tool the upgrade was backed by EOS block producers (BP).

It was the largest upgrade he network has witnessed in addition to being the first to necessitate a ‘hard fork.’ EOSNation, one of the block producers and the maintainer of EOS update tracking tool said that 29 of the 30 BP supported the upgrade.

EOS price update

EOS has joined most of the other cryptocurrencies pushing for recovery after Monday’s slide. The crypto had embraced the support at $3.0 but gains have failed to sustain above $0.4. At press time, EOS is trading at $3.69 after rising by a subtle 11% gain on the day.

Read also: China’s central bank governor squashes speculations on the November launch for its digital currency