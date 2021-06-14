Musk responded to a Cointelegraph tweet about Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka calling for the SEC to investigate him over alleged Bitcoin price manipulation.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his electric-vehicle company will start accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments once there’s confirmation that miners are utilizing clean energy, offering a glimmer of hope that the FUD surrounding digital assets could soon subside.
Musk responded to a Cointelegraph tweet about recent accusations from Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, who called on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the billionaire for allegedly manipulating Bitcoin’s price.
Did you see?— Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) June 13, 2021
Elon Musk is catching flak again, but what's it for this time? Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka lambasted him saying “What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual." https://t.co/W5WYgGnKPR
According to Wierzycka, Musk knowingly pumped the price of Bitcoin only to sell a "big part of his exposure at the peak."
“This is inaccurate,” Musk said in a Sunday response. “Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving [the] market.”
As Cointelegraph reported, Musk acknowledged in April that Tesla had sold a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to prove the asset's liquidity as an alternative to cash. Just one month earlier, the billionaire confirmed that Tesla added $1.5 billion worth of BTC to its balance sheet and would begin accepting the virtual asset as payment for its vehicles.
However, Tesla's embrace of Bitcoin-as-a-payment was short-lived after Musk flagged concerns over the cryptocurrency's energy usage. On May 12, Musk tweeted that his company would no longer accept Bitcoin payments due to the network's "increasingly rapid use of fossil fuels..."
Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021
Musk's tweet coincided with a slew of negative headlines about Bitcoin's energy usage, China's intent to ban Bitcoin mining and an overextended crypto rally that was showing signs of weakness. The news cycle helped trigger one of Bitcoin's most painful episodes, culminating in a 54% drop between mid-April and mid-May.
Related: ‘I have not sold any of my Bitcoin’: Elon Musk.
On Sunday, Musk laid the groundwork for when Tesla will once again accept Bitcoin payments:
When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions.
As Cointelegraph reported, Musk was recently invited to a meeting of Bitcoin miners by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor. The Bitcoin Mining Council, a voluntary, self-regulating industry body, emerged from the meeting with a mandate to exercise more renewable energy options and boost the transparency of cryptocurrency mining.
Despite all the criticism about Bitcoin mining, it's estimated that a strong majority of miners already use alternative energy sources. Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst with Ark Investments, told CNBC in April that roughly three-quarters of miners use carbon-free sources in their operations.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price launches 10% rally on Musk comments, but big BTC challenges remain
Bitcoin price breakout from the symmetrical triangle is a bullish development, as it frees the bellwether cryptocurrency to test the formidable resistance between $41,581 and $43,331, offering some encouragement for the broader cryptocurrency complex.
Shiba Inu price could soar 65% if SHIB price estimates are correct
Shiba Inu price recovers after the successful test of the May 19 low at $0.00000607. Descending channel originating on June 3 has been resolved with the developing surge higher. According to CoinMarketCap, the total number of SHIB price estimates for ...
Dogecoin price breaks uptrend, but DOGE correlation with BTC may offer a positive outlook
Dogecoin price has been holding the January rising trend line and the 10-week SMA throughout 2021, despite the noteworthy corrections. Since April, the token-specific price tendencies of DOGE have negatively correlated with BTC on the weekly chart.
XRP price still undecided, as bearish Ripple technical signals accumulate
XRP price following the bear flag sell signal on June 3 has trended lower, but without the impulsiveness often characteristic of such patterns. It does not confirm that the signal was false but reflects the explicit support offered by the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern triggered in April.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.