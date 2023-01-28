- Dogecoin price action takes a step back after 20% gains in two weeks.
- DOGE gets stuck between vital support and a cap to the upside as the RSI flatlines.
- The close on Sunday for the week will be vital, but traders need to be aware of things to come for next week.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action has had an easy advance thus far for 2023 as some real choppiness kicks in this week. Traders are assessing the situation after several trading days in a row, and markets ignored the warnings central bankers were issuing that the markets had uncorked the champagne too early as inflation is nowhere near the goal of any central bank across the globe. It will be vital to read into the messages central banks are leaving, and it will be even more vital to the message that goes along the hike itself.
Dogecoin price delivered at the mercy of central bankers
Dogecoin price action was steaming towards $0.1000, but that level seems unreachable as central bankers are getting ready to come out with firm and harsh warnings. The biggest and key one to watch will be the Fed, which looks to be set to hike 25 basis points, as 50 would mean armageddon for the markets. With inflation coming down, Producer Price Indexes depreciating and overall sentiment further declining with layoffs across the tech sector, a 25 basis point hike is a certainty.
DOGE traders will initially think this is a good element, and a 25 basis point hike that matches estimates of the markets could spark too much-misplaced enthusiasm. The Fed could deliver a statement and a policy speech by its chair Jerome Powell an hour after the rate hike that is even more hawkish than when the Fed was hiking 50 basis points. The big risk is that the market mood dampened after severe warnings from Powell, which would sink Dogecoin price toward $0.0757 near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Should markets choose to dump risk assets, even a repricing could unfold with DOGE tanking towards $0.0566 in search of support.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
Although the chances are slim, a dovish Fed would mean that they see certain metrics and elements further declining in favour of lower inflation to come. The Fed could possibly refrain from hiking further or deliver the message of a “one and done” rate hike. Risk assets would get a tailwind and see DOGE quickly sprinting towards $0.1004 with $0.1255 as a profit-taking level nearby.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: Do not count on large recovery for ETC in Q1, Q2 of 2023
Ethereum Classic (ETC) saw the headwinds that triggered the massive sell-off of 2022 fade a bit to the background in the first weeks of 2023. That resulted in bulls returning to life after a hibernation of almost five consecutive straight months.
Ripple will win the legal battle with US SEC in the Supreme Court: John Deaton
Ripple, the cross-border remittance giant is likely to win its legal battle against US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) according to crypto proponent John Deaton.
The real reason why Shiba Inu diamond hands refuse to sell despite 40.6% SHIB price rally
Shiba Inu holders who acquired SHIB more than 11 months ago are holding onto their tokens. These holders have refrained from selling their SHIB holdings since December 2021.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.