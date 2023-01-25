The crypto market slid in the past 24 hours as traders likely took profits after weeks of an uptrend.
Ether and dogecoin led the slide among major tokens, falling more than 5%, Cardano's ADA and Polygon's MATIC dropped 4%, while bitcoin lost just 1.6%, CoinDesk data show.
Such movements caused upward of $173 million in longs, or bets on higher token prices, to be liquidated. Ether futures saw $86 million in liquidations while traders of bitcoin futures lost $46 million, per data source Coinglass.
Outside of majors, avalanche (AVAX) fell 7.7% while lido (LDO) dropped over 10%, ending a multi-week bump that saw the token's value jump 135% in the past month. Meanwhile, a few tokens traded in the green, including those of interoperable blockchain platform Quant (QNT) and layer 1 network Aptos, with both rising over 4%.
The crypto market capitalization has decreased by 3.5% to just over $1 trillion in what appears to be a bull breather following a notable upswing. Strength in bitcoin and strong transactional activity among tokens such as SOL and ADA contributed to the crypto market regaining the $1 trillion capitalization mark earlier this month.
The pullback comes as U.S. equities fell on Tuesday after technical glitches at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) briefly disrupted market trading.
As such, some traders warned of an impending drop in the coming weeks.
"While the rally looks promising on paper, the reality is that there are still limited traders in the markets," analysts at Bitfinex wrote in a Jan.19 note sent to CoinDesk. "With the recent leg-up driven purely by sentiment, low funding rates and cascading short liquidations."
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets at an impasse
Bitcoin price shows an ambiguous outlook, but Ethereum and Ripple are already showing weakness. The fate of this short-term yet exuberant rally depends on BTC and its next move.
Here's why Ethereum price could witness a bullish breakout after mass profit taking by ETH holders
Ethereum price plummeted to $1,527 after hitting the recent high of $1,638. Experts at crypto data aggregator platform Santiment noted that the massive profit-taking transaction ratio spiked on January 20.
Bitcoin Jesus fails to settle $20.9 million in crypto options trades for bankrupt lender Genesis Global
Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global. Genesis has summoned Ver to repay at least $20.9 million in damages after the Bitcoin evangelist failed to settle crypto options transactions before the payment deadline.
Three reasons why crypto market is primed for a selloff
Bitcoin price has been one of the critical reasons for this recent uptrend in the crypto market. As the rally continues to push some altcoins to hit new highs, investors need to be careful about a sudden market selloff.
US Dollar Index struggles to defend 102.00 ahead of US PMI, GDP data
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.