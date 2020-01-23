Dash Price Update: Dash/USD nose-dives 3% on hitting key resistance

- Dash spirals towards the support at $100 after the descending trendline resistance became impenetrable.
- Dash celebrated its sixth years anniversary on January 19 following several transformations.
Dash has been forced to deal with increasing selling activity following a failed attempt to break above a key trendline resistance line. In addition, to that, the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart resistance around $110 made life harder for the bulls in the fight for recovery. Dash has corrected past the 100 SMA support and is now exchanging hands at $103.
Dash’s sixth anniversary
Dash celebrated its sixth anniversary on January 19, 2020 since the genesis block was mined. The crypto has undergone numerous transformations and rebranding, from the original Xcoin, to Darkcoin and later the change to Dash in 2015.
Dash price technical picture
The momentum prevailing hints that a break below $100 is possible. The bears seem to have gained confidence with the RSI diving into the overbought. Similarly, the Elliot Wave Oscillator is pushing four consecutive bearish sessions. Although Dash is bearish at the time writing, the oversold RSI signals that in the near term a reversal seems imminent. The main task is for the bulls to sustain Dash price above $100 to avert the danger of plunging to $90.
DASH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
