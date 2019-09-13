Dash will be available on Coinbase in DASH/USD and DASH/BTC trading pairs as from Monday.

Dash price spiked towards $100 following the announcement but a shooting star candlestick signal a reversal action supported above $84.

One of the platforms of the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase Pro announced intentions to list Dash (DASH) starting September 16. The listing process will start with an order book that accepts inbound DASH transfers only in supported regions.

In the beginning, the platform will have two trading pairs for Dash, DASH/USD, and DASH/BTC. Unfortunately, some unique features such as instant confirmations of the Dash network will not be supported at the beginning.

Dash is set to get a boost from this listing. The news of the listing on Thursday already introduced some life to the market with Dash breaking the downtrend above the $80 support. A shooting star candlestick tested $98 level but the bullish momentum was rejected immediately putting an end to the bullish action. However, Dash has sustained the gains above the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle curved aided by the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 1-hour chart.

The trading on Coinbase Pro as from Monday is likely to propel the price above the $100 mark. Besides, technical levels are intact and ripe for an impressive leg upwards.

DASH/USD 1-hour chart