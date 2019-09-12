Coinbase have just tweeted that they are launching Dash on their Coinbase Pro platform

There was a massive spike in DASH/BTC but the move was quickly pared. The coin is said to be listed on 16th September.

As you can see from the 4-hour chart below there was a massive price spike in Dash. The DASH/BTC moved just over 15% in 1 minute before dropping back to preannounce levels.