- Coinbase will expand its institutional cryptocurrency services.
- The cryptocurrency market switched into a recovery mode with BTC above $9,000.
The US-based cryptocurrency exchange confirmed the acquisition of crypto-focused prime broker Tagomi. The cost of the deal is between $70 and $100 billion, The Block reports. Currently, it is one of the largest purchases made by Coinbase so far.
The acquisition will allow Coinbase to develop the institutional business and provide cryptocurrency trading and storing services for the professionals. The deal was first announced in November.
It was then reported that Tagomi was in talks with several other cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance. An agreement between Coinbase and Tagomi requires regulatory approval.
The parties expect to close the deal by the end of 2020. Tagomi service allows large investors to trade cryptocurrencies with favorable order execution prices. Pantera Capital, Digital Currency Group и Founders Fund are among other Tagomi investors.
Top-3 cryptocurrencies price updates
Bitcoin (BTC) tested $9,189 after a strong move above $9,000. The first digital coin settled above the critical resistance, however, the further resistance is limited. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150, having gained 3.5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The next major resistance comes at $9,300.
Ethereum tested support of $200.00 during early Asian hours on Wednesday but managed to regain the ground and hit the intraday high above $207.00. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $206.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 2.8% since the start of the day. The price needs to gain ground above $210.00 to further improve the short-term technical picture and allow for the recovery to $215.00. The critical support is created by $200.00.
XRP/USD recovered from the intraday low of $0.1937 and tested critical resistance of $0.2000. However, the recovery attempt failed at the strong barrier. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1980.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD jumps above $9,000, long-term bulls bet on record highs
Bitcoin (BTC) broke free from a tight range limited by $8,700 on the downside and $9,000 on the upside. The first digital coin has settled at $9,170 by press time, having gained nearly 4% since the beginning of Wednesday.
ETH/USD: Ethereum is grossly undervalued, Blockfyre’s research reveals
Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions.
Ripple's CEO urges the US lawmakers to hurry up with the crypto regulation
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse urged the United States regulators to speed up the development of digital currencies. The expert warned that the country may lose its status of the global leader of innovations and fall behind China in terms of cryptocurrency developments.
IOTA Foundation launches decentralized health passport amid COVID-19
IOTA is the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $550 million and an average daily trading volume of $15 billion. The coin has gained nearly 3% both since the beginning of the day and in the recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1997.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.