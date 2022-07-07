Bitcoin is up around 1% in 24 hours to $20,400. Ethereum added 3.2%, while other top 10 altcoins gained between 0.7% (Dogecoin) and 2.8% (XRP). Buyers have braced themselves on the back of positive stock indexes despite the strengthening Dollar.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 1% overnight to $916 billion. The ‘crypto fear and greed’ index has unchanged by Thursday, remaining at 18 points (“extreme fear”).
Bitcoin rebounded from an early-day decline in the US session on Wednesday on the back of strengthening US stock indices.
Popular Twitter blogger Bluntz believes that the current technical picture on the BTC and ETH charts suggests a massive rise in the cryptocurrency market is imminent.
Market veteran Peter Brandt, who predicted crypto winter 2018, expects bitcoin to fall towards $14,000. In his opinion, a “pennant” pattern may form on the BTC chart, which implies a further decline.
The cryptocurrency market is looking more and more like the stock and oil markets, said Coinbase chief economist and one hardly should compare Bitcoin with Gold.
The US Federal Reserve has announced that the central bank’s digital currencies will not lead to radical changes to the international monetary system, so they do not threaten the status of the US dollar.
The Bank of England is concerned about the long-term impact of cryptocurrencies on the financial system and, given the market “vulnerabilities” in the crypto market, has proposed stricter rules for the crypto industry.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
The ugly truth behind the recent Bitcoin price recovery
Bitcoin price made an excellent recovery move on Monday, with a shy 5% in the books and breaking above the lows of last weekend. This is a tricky setup, as traders might be fooled by the idea that this jump in price action is the start of the rally.
Cardano price targets $0.64 after Charles Hoskinson confirms smart contract compatibility with Vasil hard fork
Founder Charles Hoskinson has slammed critiques and assured the community of Cardano holders that smart contracts on the blockchain will function even after the Vasil hard fork.
Can a SHIB stablecoin help Shiba Inu price evade a downside threat?
Shiba Inu price looks to be in limbo as it hovers above a stable support level, but things could get ugly as the threat of a downside persists. However, the upside seems plausible under two conditions - Bitcoin cooperates with the directional bias.
What would happen to Dogecoin price if bears lose control?
Dogecoin price is consolidating within a range, which seems to have formed a smaller range of its own. Regardless of the coil up, DOGE is at an inflection point, suggesting its next move could be volatile.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.