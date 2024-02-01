FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, EGLD & Bitcoin – American Wrap 2 January

Cryptos |
Share:

XRP price eyes $0.7 as crypto markets anticipate Spot Bitcoin ETF approvals

Ripple (XRP) price action has consolidated into a symmetric triangle, with prospects for a bullish breakout as the market sentiment remains optimistic. 
EGLD price is looking at a bullish start to 2024, achieving a breakout as the new year begins. The altcoin observed a successful bull flag pattern over the past couple of days and is set to mark a considerable rally. The network is also taking steps to launch itself deeper into the crypto space.
EGLD/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin started 2024 trading with gap-higher opening and surged near $46000, the highest levels since April 2022.

Fresh rally was sparked by growing optimism that US securities regulator would soon approve exchange traded spot bitcoin funds, which greatly improved the sentiment.

BTCUSD

 

Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AVAX price premature rally could send the altcoin to $55 this week

AVAX price premature rally could send the altcoin to $55 this week

Avalanche (AVAX) price is rising rapidly with renewed bullish momentum in 2024. This move comes after a sell-off on the last day of 2023. With sustained buying pressure, AVAX is likely to continue its ascent.

More Avalanche News

$518 million in crypto tokens could flood exchanges in January: APT, INJ, OP, SUI, AXS unlocks

$518 million in crypto tokens could flood exchanges in January: APT, INJ, OP, SUI, AXS unlocks

Crypto token unlocks are events that influence prices of cryptocurrencies. Typically an unlock increases the volume of assets in circulation, contributing to the selling pressure. Unlocks in Aptos (APT), Injective (INJ), Optimism (OP), SUI and Axie Infinity (AXS) are scheduled for January 2024.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ethereum price could make a recovery as ETH supply on exchanges hits an all-time low

Ethereum price could make a recovery as ETH supply on exchanges hits an all-time low

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, noted a considerable decline in its supply on exchange platforms. ETH tokens on exchanges have hit a new all-time low since Ether’s genesis.

More Ethereum News

Bitcoin price reaction to likely Spot ETF approval could disappoint BTC holders

Bitcoin price reaction to likely Spot ETF approval could disappoint BTC holders

Bitcoin Spot ETF decision by the US financial regulator could come as soon as Tuesday this week, according to a recent Reuters report. Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart commented on what to expect in the event of an approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap

Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location