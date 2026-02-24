TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 24 February

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 24 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ripple’s DeFi shift in focus: Navigating XRPL EVM sidechain growth, XRPFi migration and liquidity

Ripple (XRP) has continued to trade under pressure, extending its decline by approximately 63% from the record high of $3.66 in July. The remittance token is trading above support at $1.35, while its upside appears limited by key supply zones, starting with $1.40, at the time of writing on Tuesday.

Weak ETF flows and retail demand weigh on XRP

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

Bitcoin nears 60K as tech selloff and tariff risks weigh – Is more downside ahead?

Bitcoin is extending losses, falling to 63k, a two-week low at the time of writing. The largest cryptocurrency trades 4.7% lower over the past 24 hours, around 7% lower over the week, and is down more than 19% in February. This puts Bitcoin on track for its worst monthly performance since June 2022, a year marked by a series of high-profile industry collapses. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
