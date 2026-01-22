Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: World Liberty Financial, Axie Infinity & Carton — Asian Wrap 22 January

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is gaining traction, with an 18% surge so far in January, following a 5% surge on Wednesday. The announcement by World Liberty Financial of an upcoming global leaders' meet at Mar-a-Lago, featuring names from Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, FIFA, and others, has boosted market speculation. Spacecoin, paired with USD1 stablecoin issued by WLFI, becomes the first-of-its-kind in the Binance pre-listing pool.

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume. On the technical side, bulls are in control of momentum, targeting levels above $3.

Canton Network’s configurable privacy controls make it one of the favorite institutional layer-1 adoptions, including the tokenization of the Depository Trust Company (DTC)-custodied assets and JP Morgan integrating its JPM coin for settlement. At the time of writing, Canton trades close to $0.15 on Thursday, after the 18% jump on the previous day. The rebound in CC this week accounts for roughly 25% in gains so far, with bulls eyeing the R1 Pivot Point at $0.1859.