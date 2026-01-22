World Liberty Financial steadies as USD1 adoption rises ahead of flagship forum

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is gaining traction, with an 18% surge so far in January, following a 5% surge on Wednesday. The announcement by World Liberty Financial of an upcoming global leaders' meet at Mar-a-Lago, featuring names from Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, FIFA, and others, has boosted market speculation. Spacecoin, paired with USD1 stablecoin issued by WLFI, becomes the first-of-its-kind in the Binance pre-listing pool.

World Liberty Financial regains the limelight

World Liberty Financial, backed by Donald Trump’s family, announced a flagship forum on Tuesday, which will convene global leaders on February 18 at Mar-a-Lago, a historically significant private venue in the US.

Donald Trump Jr, co-founder of WLFI, said, “As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, this Forum is about defining what the next century of American innovation, leadership, and economic influence will look like.”

Speakers of the session would include David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, Michael Selig, Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), WLFI co-founders Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., among others.

Additionally, Spacecoin became the first crypto asset paired with USD1 on Binance Alpha, a pre-listing token selection pool, reflecting another step forward in its adoption.

Could World Liberty Financial hit $0.20?

WLFI token trades near $0.1700 at press time on Thursday, rising above the 50% retracement level at $0.1664, measured from the September 21 and November 4 closing prices of $0.2436 and $0.1136, respectively.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) ticks higher toward the signal line above the zero mark, strengthening upside bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57, rising above the midline and edging up, which hints at renewed bullish pressure.

WLFI hovers around the 20-period Bollinger midline at $0.1697 as Bollinger Bands continue to converge, narrowing the space between, signaling volatility contraction. The upper band at $0.1780 acts as immediate resistance, and the lower band at $0.1615 underpins the downside.

A decisive close above this $0.1697 could target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.2069.

WLFI/USDT daily price chart.

However, a drop back below the lower Bollinger Band could expose the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.1360.