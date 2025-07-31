Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Ripple & Bittensor — Asian Wrap 31 July

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar (XLM) price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP consolidates ahead of Fed interest rate decision, US crypto policy report
Ripple (XRP) upholds support above $2.95 on Wednesday amid growing concerns about the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates. While market participants generally expect the central bank to leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25% to 4.50%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks would provide insight into the monetary policy direction, forming the foundation of risk sentiment ahead of the next meeting in September.
Bittensor faces volatility surge as AI token market cap drops 13% in a week
Bittensor (TAO) is declining alongside other Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens on Wednesday amid a surge in volatility as the market awaits the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday. TAO is down over 4% on the day, trading at $368 at the time of writing as bulls search for a robust support toward $350. Despite the correction from July peak levels of $499, the futures Open Interest (OI) remains relatively high at $384 million, up slightly from $365 million.
