- Bittensor offers multiple sell signals as altcoins extend losses amid a spike in volatility.
- AI tokens trim July gains as the market cap drops 13% in one week, led by Bittensor, Virtuals Protocol and AIOZ Network.
- TAO drops below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs amid volatility concerns and multiple bearish signals.
Bittensor (TAO) is declining alongside other Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens on Wednesday amid a surge in volatility as the market awaits the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday.
TAO is down over 4% on the day, trading at $368 at the time of writing as bulls search for a robust support toward $350. Despite the correction from July peak levels of $499, the futures Open Interest (OI) remains relatively high at $384 million, up slightly from $365 million.
Bittensor futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
The steady OI, which represents the notional value of outstanding futures or options contracts, indicates that leverage bets are mostly bullish, thus increasing the probability of a trend reversal.
Bittensor leads AI token decline
Tokens in the AI sector are facing increasing volatility ahead of the Fed interest rate decision, with Bittensor headlining the decline. TAO is down 7% over the past 24 hours and 17% in the past week.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), the blockchain platform for AI agents, has declined 6.4% in the last 24 hours, bringing the total drop in a week to 27%. AIOZ Network also trimmed gains by 17% in seven days, reflecting the surge in volatility among AI tokens.
Interest in AI tokens has generally slowed in the past week, evidenced by the market capitalisation shrinking by over 13% to $28 billion. The next few days provide insight into the direction the market could take, considering the rally in July and emerging macroeconomic risks such as the reciprocal tariffs taking effect in the United States (US) on Friday.
Technical outlook: Bittensor’s downtrend could persist
TAO bears show no signs of exhaustion, extending the decline for three consecutive days. Key technical indicators, including the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) that triggered a sell signal on Monday and the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) drop to 41 after peaking near overbought territory in July, reinforced the bearish grip.
Traders may continue reducing exposure amid the surge in volatility, especially with Bittensor sitting below the 50-day Moving Average (EMA) currently at $387 and the 200-day EMA in confluence with the 100-day EMA at around $377.
TAO/USDT daily chart
Key areas of interest for traders include the horizontal support at $347, which was tested as resistance in late June, and the ascending trend line on the daily chart. If sentiment improves following the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday, a quick reversal could ensue from the current price level or support at $347 toward the initial resistance at $400.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms
Ethereum celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Bonk Price Forecast: BONK pullback may continue as funding rates, open interest dip
Bonk declines 30% from its July peak as investors step back ahead of the Fed interest rate decision. The derivatives market faces a significant slump in funding rates and futures Open Interest following peak levels earlier in July.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP steady as traders brace for key US macro events
Bitcoin broadly consolidates as traders' focus shifts to US economic data and the Federal Reserve decision. Ethereum moves sideways around the $3,800 level, backed by steady institutional demand for spot ETFs.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC extends consolidation as Fed interest rate decision looms
Bitcoin price has been consolidating within the $116,000-$120,000 over the past two weeks. Strategy has acquired around 21,000 additional BTC, while spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a mild inflow of nearly $80 million.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.